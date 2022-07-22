Too soon to say? Doubt cast on projected outcome of Maryland's gubernatorial primary

BALTIMORE – With media outlets clashing over Wes Moore's projected victory in Maryland's Democratic primary for governor, the outcome of the high-profile race now hangs in limbo.

CBS News and NBC News called the race on Friday morning as Moore (34.6%) led Tom Perez (27.8%) and Peter Franchot (21.%) with 70% of votes tallied. Yet the Associated Press said the race is too close to call, citing outstanding votes in Montgomery County, where Perez leads Moore by 22%.

Representatives for Moore told WJZ his campaign staff is encouraged by the projections, but they are not declaring victory yet. They declined interview requests from members of the media.

Reactions from Moore's rivals were mixed—Franchot, the state's comptroller, conceded the race and called for Democrats to rally behind the presumptive nominee, while Perez's campaign said it was not throwing in the towel, saying there are tens of thousands of votes that need to be counted.

"Put simply, it's too early to call this race," Perez's campaign manager wrote in a statement. "Yesterday was the first day of counting for the 212,962 recorded and received vote-by-mail ballots and it was a huge day for Tom Perez."

The statement noted that Perez flipped multiple counties since Election Day and has continued gaining ground across the state. It pointed out that the largest share of uncounted votes is in Montgomery County, where the former Labor Secretary has an "incredibly strong base."

Franchot, meanwhile, released a statement congratulating Moore for becoming the apparent nomination and a successful campaign. Saying there is so much at stake, he called for party unity in the November general election.

"With voting rights, Roe v. Wade, health care, common sense gun control, climate change, and economic stability being the key issues of this moment, it is vital that Marylanders come together to elect a Democrat to be the next governor," Franchot said. "I stand ready to ensure this happens and encourage Marylanders to make sure their voices are heard in November."

The comptroller thanked his supporters, volunteers, campaign staff and family for a clean campaign that remained focused on the issues, contrary to the divisive rhetoric often associated with hotly contested political campaigns.

"It has been an honor to foster new relationships and strengthen current ones with Marylanders," he said. "I continue to be inspired by our robust culture and diversity. As I complete my tenure as comptroller, I am committed to ensuring that Maryland is positioned to navigate the economic challenges ahead so that we can continue to grow and prosper for generations to come."

The Perez campaign said its work will continue until the vote-counting process is complete and a winner is decided.

"We agree with the Moore campaign that as of today, with 134,00 uncounted received ballots and 170,000 additional outstanding ballots not yet recorded, no candidate is in a position to claim victory," the campaign's statement said.

Moore--an author, military veteran, Rhodes Scholar and nonprofit CEO--first gained recognition for his 2010 bestselling memoir, "the Other Wes Moore," a story of two boys with the same name and ties to the streets of Baltimore.

Moore told WJZ last week his top three priorities are equity, the environment and keeping Maryland competitive.

"One, we have to make sure our state is more competitive but also make it more equitable and that's not a decision, we have to do both. The second thing is, that we've got to close the racial wealth gap," Moore said. "Right now in the state of Maryland, the racial wealth gap - that's hurting everybody. The third thing is, we've gotta deal with the issue of climate, you've gotta deal with the environment, we've got to make sure we are protecting our assets."

Whoever it is, the Democratic nominee will square off against projected Republican nominee Dan Cox, a Maryland State Delegate who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Cox leads Hogan-backed hopeful Kelly Schulz by 13 points as of Friday.