Wes Moore supports Baltimore's Ukrainian community, attends Orthodox Christmas festivities

BALTIMORE -- Governor-elect Wes Moore attended Christmas celebrations at Saint Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Southeast Baltimore on Saturday.

Moore announced in a Twitter post that he joined friends in the Ukrainian community for the start of their Christmas festivities to show his support for Maryland's Ukrainian community.

"I will always be a partner and ally to the Ukrainian community," Moore said following his visit.

Maryland officials and residents have been proactive about supporting Ukraine and cutting ties with Russia following the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

Moore's predecessor, outgoing Governor Larry Hogan, quickly severed Maryland's formal and financial ties to Russia in order to apply economic pressure on Moscow following the invasion.

He also terminated Maryland's sister-state relationship with the Leningrad Oblast—a region of Northwest Russia.

"It's a symbol that the people of Maryland are united with the people of America and the world, standing up against Russia and standing with the people of Ukraine," Hogan said days later during an appearance on CNN's "New Day."

At the local level, Baltimore City officials showed support during the uptick of the war by turning the lights at Baltimore City Hall blue and yellow to show the city's support for Ukraine.

Baltimore coming together to stand in solidarity with Ukraine 🇺🇦. Thank you to the @ravens and @orioles organizations for joining us to show support for the people of Ukraine as they remain firm in the face of Russian aggression. pic.twitter.com/z6F0Be1sLc — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) February 27, 2022

The lights of M&T Bank Stadium, the home of the Baltimore Ravens, and the lights of Oriole Park at Camden Yards turned blue and yellow too.

Marylanders have shown their support for the war-torn country by holding donation drives and selling homemade pierogies to raise money for Ukrainians who are struggling to survive the war in their country.