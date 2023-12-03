Weekend marred by violence, with three killed, in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE - Violence marred another weekend in Baltimore.

There have been at least six shootings in the city in the past three days, including one where two people were killed. A discharging of a firearm also happened inside Harbor East Cinemas.

Three people were killed in those weekend shootings.

"It's a tragedy, whether it's for the holiday season or it's just a regular Tuesday," said Baltimore resident Lauren Davis.

Baltimore police confirmed shots were fired inside Harbor East Cinemas on Saturday night. No injuries were reported and no suspects were taken into custody.

"It makes me sad that it can happen in an area where so many people come to shop, or to eat, and hang out with their families," Davis said.

A few hours earlier, on Edmondson Avenue, police said a man was shot in the face at a bus stop. He died later in the hospital.

Two other men were injured in separate shootings on Saturday.

Just before 3 am on Sunday, Baltimore police said a domestic dispute turned deadly when two 28-year-old men were shot and killed inside a home in the 3600 block of Greenmount Avenue.

And, just before noon on Sunday, a 23-year-old man was shot in the 1700 block of Manor Avenue in Southeast Baltimore. He is expected to survive.

We're working to learn more information from police about these shootings.