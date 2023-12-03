Watch CBS News
Two men shot, killed in North Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE- Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed two men in North Baltimore, Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 3600 block of Greenmount Avenue for reports of a shooting around 3 a.m., a release said.

Upon their arrival, they found two 28-year old men inside a residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, the of was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead a short time after, according to a release.

Detectives believe the incident is domestic-related and began after the victims were in an argument with an unknown male suspect.

This matter is still under investigation; Homicide detectives urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

December 3, 2023

