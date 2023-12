BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are investigating a report of gunfire inside Harbor East Cinemas, according to authorities.

No injuries have been reported, and there is no suspect information available, police said.

Heavy police presence outside of Harbor East Cinemas. Working to confirm details now @wjz pic.twitter.com/LSz541FCz5 — Caroline Foreback (@CarolineWJZ) December 3, 2023

