Homicide detectives investigate deadly bus stop shooting in southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- One person is dead after they were shot in the face at a bus stop in Southwest Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.

Officers learned around 3 p.m. that the person—a male of an unidentified age—had been shot, police said.

That's when someone flagged them down while they were patrolling the area of Edmondson Avenue and Wildwood Parkway.

The individual who flagged down the officers directed their attention to a bus stop in the 4000 block of Edmondson Avenue, according to authorities.

A woman who lives near the site of the shooting said she was shocked by the daytime gunfire.

"I just think it's crazy because you don't know if that person was going to work or going to see family," she said. "You don't know what they were going to do. So, it's like what was your reason, you know?

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.