Hundreds of older adults rally to save downtown Baltimore senior center in need of repairs

Hundreds of older adults rallied Tuesday in an effort to save a senior center in downtown Baltimore.

Baltimore health officials said the Waxter Senior Center needs repairs, so the city's Health Department is proposing a relocation. Leaders have been holding town halls to hear from community members.

Residents oppose relocation proposal

Residents at the center are opposing the proposal with the hopes of keeping their established community together.

"We have knitting, crocheting, arts and crafts, pottery, computer classes, bible study, history. We even have pole dancing for seniors, can you imagine? We're getting ready to participate in Pole Con this year," said member Rose Backus Hamm.

A member for 22 years, Backus Hamm credits the Waxter Senior Center for keeping her 81 years young, and she's in good company.

"They will tell you the Waxter has given them their lives. It has kept them alive and has kept them afloat," said Backus Hamm about her fellow residents.

She is one of the "Waxter Warriors" who are fighting to keep the center open.

"It's a home away from home, and it's a place where you get to socialize, learn some new skills, interact with people you've never met before," said Backus Hamm.

Senior center in need of fixes

The City Health Department said the building needs work. Health Commissioner Dr. Michelle Taylor has conducted a series of town hall meetings to discuss options with members.

"We presented to the community today that we want their continued input," Dr. Taylor said. "There will be a community component where we're asking for 3-5 Waxter participants to contribute to the feasibility study, give suggestions, say what they're looking for," said Dr. Taylor.

The feasibility study will look into three options:

Fixing the critical systems within the building Renovating the building Demolishing and rebuilding

While different members have different opinions on which option would be best, many, including Edna Lawrence, have one common question.

"I'm asking where is the money that was allocated to fix this building years ago? Where's the money? Nobody is talking about that money," said Lawrence. "Every city building under the mayor's contract has had yearly contractors doing repairs; they have inspectors that come out and upgrade, check the license, why was none of this done? How did this building be allowed to get in such disrepair, and everybody is shocked?"

WJZ reached out to city leaders to try to get an answer to Lawrence's question, but we have not yet heard back.

In the meantime, the Waxter Center is set to close on May 28, allowing the feasibility study to begin.