Waterfront Partnership announces Baltimore Blueway water trail project

BALTIMORE -- The Waterfront Partnership along with city and state leaders gathered Thursday morning to announce the Baltimore Blueway project.

It's a proposed network of eight water trails and 20 access points for paddlers stretching along Baltimore's Inner Harbor and sections of the Patapsco River.

Baltimore Blueway proposed trails Baltimore Blueway

The designated water routes will be specifically designed for people to use kayaks, canoes, standup paddleboards, or rowboats.

Paddlers along the connected trails will be able to experience a range of scenery and water conditions - from the vibrant urban atmosphere of the harbor, to areas with diverse wildlife.

"This project represents a significant step forward in our commitment to enhance recreational opportunities, to preserve our natural resources, and to foster a deeper connection between our residents and the environment," Mayor Scott said. "The water trails will not only provide a scenic escape right in the heart of Baltimore, but also promote a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle for our residents and visitors."

The Baltimore Blueway will be divided into four regions. The Northwest Branch (which includes the Baltimore Inner Harbor), the Middle Branch, Main Branch, and Non-Tidal Patapsco river.

You can view the full plan for the project on the Baltimore Blueway website.

Now that the plan is completed, the Waterfront Partnership will begin to focus on securing further funding.