Waterfront fireworks returning to the Inner Harbor this New Year's Eve

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA) announced Thursday that their anticipated fireworks will return to Baltimore's Inner Harbor this New Year's Eve. But the New Year's fun won't end there.

The band "Soul Centered" will perform from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Dec. 31, and Inner Harbor Ice Rink provided by the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore will also be open until midnight the same evening.

You can find more information about the harbor front Festivities provided by BOPA by following them on social media.