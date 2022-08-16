Water main break leaves residential Owings Mills street damaged
BALTIMORE -- A dramatic water main break left a sunken hole Tuesday in the middle of a residential neighborhood of Owings Mills.
The break happened on Timber Grove Road. Aerial views from Chopper 13 revealed broken asphalt around a pit of water on the road lined with homes.
Maintenance workers were at the scene as of 1:30 p.m., but it was not immediately clear how long the road will be closed or how extensive the damage is.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
