Water main break leaves residential Owings Mills street damaged

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE --  A dramatic water main break left a sunken hole Tuesday in the middle of a residential neighborhood of Owings Mills. 

The break happened on Timber Grove Road. Aerial views from Chopper 13 revealed broken asphalt around a pit of water on the road lined with homes. 

snapshot-2022-08-16t131948-853.jpg
A view of Timber Grove Road from Chopper 13. 

Maintenance workers were at the scene as of 1:30 p.m., but it was not immediately clear how long the road will be closed or how extensive the damage is. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

First published on August 16, 2022 / 1:31 PM

