Watch the Cherry Blossom trees bloom at the U.S. National Arboretum

BALTIMORE — The cherry trees at the U.S. National Arboretum are in bloom, and will continue to blossom until late April, the United States Department of Agriculture said Monday.

The arboretum is home to over 1000 flowering cherry trees of varying genetics.

If you're looking to catch the beautiful bloom with family or friends, you can visit the National Arboretum at 3501 New York Avenue, NE Washington, DC, between 8 a.m. And 5 p.m.