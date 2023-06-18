Washington Wizards reportedly finalizing trade to send All-Star Bradley Beal to Phoenix
BALTIMORE- The Washington Wizards are finalizing a trade that will send All-Star guard Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.
The Wizards would reportedly receive a package that includes Chris Paul, Landry Shame, several second-round draft picks and a swap of draft picks.
The Suns will be adding Beal to a roster that includes Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton.
Beal, a three-time NBA All-Star and former No. 3 overall draft pick, averages 22.1 points over his 11-year career, all with Washington.
Last season, Beal played 50 games and averaged 23.2 points per game.
