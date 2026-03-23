Maryland Gov. Moore to meet with Washington County leaders amid concerns about ICE detention center

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Rep. McClain Delaney are expected to meet with leaders in Washington County Monday amid concerns about plans to establish an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center near Hagerstown.

During the roundtable on Monday, Gov. Moore and Rep. Delaney will hear from community leaders.

State and local leaders began raising concerns after ICE confirmed that it bought a warehouse at 16220 Wright Road in Williamsport with the intent to turn it into a 1,500-person immigration detention center.

WJZ has reached out to ICE for comment.

Potential immigration detention center

"These will not be warehouses — they will be very well-structured detention facilities meeting our regular detention standards," an ICE spokesperson said. "Every day, DHS is conducting law enforcement activities across the country to keep Americans safe. It should not come as news that ICE will be making arrests in states across the U.S. and is actively working to expand detention space."

The Washington County Board of County Commissioners expressed support and passed a resolution to welcome the facility. However, several state leaders opposed the move.

In a letter sent to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and ICE, several state senators and representatives raised concerns about how the facility would impact the county's public health systems, infrastructure and first responders.

Work temporarily paused

Last week, a federal judge extended an order temporarily halting work at the facility after an emergency motion filed by Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown. The judge indicated that he plans to hear arguments over the detention center in mid April.

In early March, AG Brown filed a lawsuit claiming that ICE and DHS failed to conduct an environmental review of the project or allow for public comment.

The lawsuit further claimed that DHS and ICE are disregarding federal law while moving quickly to implement a nationwide agenda.

ICE has not responded to a request for a comment on the lawsuit.