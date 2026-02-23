Maryland attorney general sues to halt construction of ICE detention center

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to prevent the construction of a detention facility in Washington County.

The lawsuit comes after ICE purchased a facility near Hagerstown, prompting concerns from some state lawmakers.

ICE officials previously confirmed to WJZ that the agency purchased the facility.

"These will not be warehouses — they will be very well-structured detention facilities meeting our regular detention standards," an ICE spokesperson said. "Every day, DHS is conducting law enforcement activities across the country to keep Americans safe. It should not come as news that ICE will be making arrests in states across the U.S. and is actively working to expand detention space."

Effort to stop detention center

According to Brown, the lawsuit aims to stop "the Trump administration's unlawful construction of a massive federal detention center."

The lawsuit challenges DHS and ICE's purchase of the warehouse, emphasizing that the major federal project is being "conducted behind closed doors, and without the requisite environmental review, public participation or state consultation."

"DHS purchased this while keeping the State and the public in the dark, spending more than $100 million in federal taxpayer dollars without performing the required environmental review and without giving Maryland or Marylanders any voice in the process," Attorney General Brown said. "We will not allow this Administration to treat laws like suggestions and threaten our people or their communities."

According to the lawsuit, ICE purchased the 54-acre facility in Williamsport on Jan. 16 for $102.4 million. The property was built to serve as a commercial facility and has warehouse space, offices, four toilets and two water fountains.

"According to DHS, the federal government intends to convert this industrial warehouse into a detention center capable of housing 1,500 people at a time," the lawsuit reads. "Williamsport itself is home to just over 2,000 residents – meaning this facility alone would nearly match the town's entire population."

WJZ has reached out to ICE and DHS for comment on this lawsuit.

Environmental reviews and public input

In the lawsuit, the attorney general says agencies and commercial developers are required to conduct environmental reviews before taking federal actions that impact the environment. This includes assessing environmental impacts and providing opportunities for public feedback.

The lawsuit claims that DHS and ICE violated the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) by buying the facility without conducting environmental assessments.

The lawsuit also claims that DHS and ICE violated the Administrative Procedure Act by not providing an explanation for their decision, failing to consider alternatives and not conducting environmental reviews as they do with other projects.

The lawsuit also raised concerns about the detention center's impact on the air quality, traffic, public health and safety, along with inhumane holding conditions and access to medical care.

"Maryland has a strong commitment to protecting people from inhumane, unsanitary, and dangerous detention," Attorney General Brown said. "Maryland also has a strong commitment to ensuring that community members have a voice in decisions that affect their neighborhoods and the people who live in them."

House Minority Leader Jason Buckel expressed his opposition in a statement, saying Democrats are "trying to politically position Maryland as a sanctuary state, regardless of the consequences."

"[Democrats] complain when the federal government undertakes efforts to construct a modern, safe and hopefully humane facility for federal detainees in a county that already approved the transaction, where substantial sums of taxpayer money have already been spent, and in an area where apparently no local zoning rules or regulations are being violated," he wrote.