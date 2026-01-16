25 cold-related deaths reported in Maryland, with another wave of cold weather expected

Maryland recorded 25 cold-related deaths so far this winter, according to a report released on Jan. 10 by the State Department of Health.

The latest report shows there were six deaths in one week, between Jan. 4 and Jan. 10.

The latest report comes as Maryland is expecting another wave of bitterly cold weather next week, which could bring feels-like temperatures in the low 20s, according to WJZ's First Alert Weather Team.

Cold-related deaths in Maryland

The jump in cold-related deaths during early January occurred as temperatures in the Baltimore region averaged around 26 degrees, with the lowest temperatures being recorded on Jan. 9 with an average of 25 degrees, according to data from the National Weather Service (NWS).

According to the health report, 12 of the 25 cold deaths occurred in the Baltimore region. Seven were recorded in Baltimore City, and five were recorded in Baltimore County.

Data from the report shows that most of the cold-related deaths occurred in people 65 and older.

Thirteen of the cold-related deaths recorded so far this season happened outdoors, while 11 others happened indoors, the report shows. One death occurred in a vehicle.

Despite the increase in cold-weather-related deaths, health officials recorded a decline in cold-related illnesses during the week of Jan. 4, with a total of 73 emergency department visits, urgent care visits and EMS calls. Most of those calls and visits occurred on Jan. 5, when temperatures in the Baltimore region reached a low of 19 degrees, according to NWS data.

During the week of Dec. 28, Maryland recorded a total of 94 emergency room and urgent care visits and EMS calls related to cold weather, an earlier report shows.

Wintry weather, cold temps. expected in Maryland

Another round of bitterly cold weather is expected to hit Maryland early next week. On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 19, temperatures could dip into the 30s.

Wind chills could drop to near zero degrees in the Baltimore region during Monday night into Tuesday morning and feels-like temperatures may be in the single digits.

Tuesday, Jan. 20, will be a First Alert Weather Day.

Find a list of Baltimore-area weather shelters HERE.