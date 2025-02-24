Viral video of unique routine gives Morgan State's acrobatics and tumbling team national exposure

Morgan State University's acrobatics and tumbling team is taking social media by storm after a video of their unique routine went viral.

This past weekend, the team attended a tournament in Philadelphia. A routine was aired on a national sports television station, which then went viral on social media.

The routine showcased that these young acrobats can do anything they put their mind to, even if its a split while holding another human being in mid-air.

"We couldn't believe it," said sophomore Rayla Buckner. "It's pretty much our normal now to do it in practice and hit it basically."

The routine started as a simple idea. And, this weekend, a video was shared worldwide.

Buckner and her freshman teammate Lauren Perkins performed this daring stunt on the mat.

"And it was heat three acro, seven elements, so our toe pitch MJ, she falls off and then I grab Rayla for a press hand stand, and that is when she holds a straddle, when I go to my knees, I slide into my split," Perkins said.

Recognition for Morgan State

These determined young women put Morgan State and the sport of acrobatics and tumbling on the map, and they are cementing their legacy for other young women who are coming behind them.

"I remember I was at my friend's apartment, I was with my other teammates, and I said, 'yo, what's going on?' Like, I'm getting follows, I'm getting comments, I'm getting tagged," Buckner said.

Morgan State's acrobatics and tumbling is pushing to make a name for the sport and for their university.

"So, we are the first D-1 HBCU to have an acrobatics and tumbling team, so last year was our inaugural season and I'm just so happy the program is continuing to grow," Buckner said.

The growth is expected to only continue from here, especially with new eyes on these Bears.

The viral video was followed with praise of their talents and innovation in one of the toughest sports.

"This is still a predominantly white sport, as is gymnastics and cheer, and for us to be able to do that skill, we didn't think we were going to get the recognition, for real," Buckner said.