Violators of low-level offenses in Baltimore will be cited beginning in July, State's Attorney says

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City's State's Attorney Ivan Bates says his office will resume enforcement of "quality of life" offenses.

Bates points out this is a campaign promise he ran on en route to his election as Baltimore's top prosecutor.

Citations will resume for a number of low-level offenses.

"My office will hold the first citation dockets on July 17, 2023," Bates said.

The citations for several "quality of life" offenses that range from littering and dirt bike riding to open containers and minor theft.

"The citizens have demanded we do something and individuals have to make a decision," Bates said.

Bates says his prosecutors will focus first on alternatives to jail, which include community service, and offer services like treatment and counseling when appropriate.

"There is no public safety value and really was no public safety value in prosecuting these low-level offenses," former State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby said in 2021.

Mosby had argued it was counterproductive to focus resources on such offenses.

She said "this will result in disproportionate enforcement."

The Public Defender's Office said on Thursday, in part, "The prosecution of these offenses (targets) unhoused people, Black and Brown individuals, (those in) poverty, and individuals with mental health concerns."

"It has the potential to lead to police-citizens encounters that escalate to tragedies this city has experienced in the past."

"It's very minimal interaction with the police," Bates said. "It's a citation. When we come to the courthouse, we're focused on wraparound services. But, at the end of the day, we just cannot allow people to do whatever they want. There's got to be accountability in our city."

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison referenced how officers have felt their hands are tied when citizens come to them with complaints.

"It has been a challenge to, No. 1, keep our officers inspired and motivated to do the job in spite of the fact we had a policy change we just had to make," said Bates. "It's not about putting individuals in the criminal justice system. It's diverting them so they don't come back later."

These citation dockets will be monthly at three District Courthouses across Baltimore.

Here's a full list of those offenses.