Woman allegedly caught on video in deadly Baltimore shooting arrested in Ohio

A 26-year-old woman allegedly captured on video shooting and killing another woman in Baltimore on March 18 was arrested Thursday in Ohio, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Unique Thorn, who was wanted by police for the murder of 31-year-old Shy'keema Turner on Preston Street, was located at a home in Massillon, Ohio. She is awaiting her extradition back to Baltimore, where she will be charged with first-degree murder, according to police.

"Outstanding collaborative police work from Baltimore, Maryland to Massillon, Ohio, resulted in the arrest of this fleeing and violent fugitive," said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott. "Strong law enforcement partnerships between local police departments and the US Marshals Service contribute to safer communities for the citizens of the United States."

Thorn allegedly chased Turner down the street when she fired shots at Turner. Turner was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Video shows the chaos

WJZ obtained video of the chaos before Turner was shot and killed around 6 p.m. on March 18.

The video shows a woman with a gun chasing after another woman, who is believed to be Turner, in the distance.

"The lady grabbed her purse, chased her down the street shot her," a witness told WJZ. "Everybody left that lady to die on the corner."

Bystanders can be heard in the video cheering the alleged shooter on, and then gunshots are fired.

"It was just a lot of chaos," the witness said. "It's all over nothing, over a boy. It didn't have to turn out this way."

A witness told WJZ that people started banging and kicking a neighbor's door, calling for a fight, before the arguments escalated to the streets.

"It didn't have to get this far, it really didn't," a witness said.

Police confirmed the shooting happened during an altercation.

Mayor touts crime reduction

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott told WJZ on Wednesday that the city's crime reduction plan is working.

As of Tuesday, the homicides are down 22% and non-fatal shootings have declined by 28% compared to this time in 2024, according to Baltimore City data.

Scott said total violent crime is down 20% this year, aggravated assaults are down 13%, robberies are down 22%, auto thefts are down 46%, and carjackings are down 23%. The mayor also said about 600 guns have been recovered by police.

"We are not resting on that," Scott said. "There are still far too many people being murdered and injured in our city. We won't stop."