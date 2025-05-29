Video shows thieves breaking into Baltimore restaurant, causing damage

Video shows a group of people breaking into a restaurant in Baltimore's Butchers Hill neighborhood early Thursday, smashing through the front door with a hammer.

Police say they are investigating break-ins and robberies at La Barrita and other nearby businesses.

Sebastian Cardona, the owner of La Barrita, said his restaurant was targeted around 3 a.m. The suspects used hammers and bolt cutters to shatter the glass to get inside.

Cardona told WJZ that the thieves smashed drinking glasses and then grabbed the register from behind the bar. They got away with $100 and a speaker.

"So they took it off and everyone was behind the bar looking for something to steal, and then they just left," Cardona said.

Cardona said the door costs about $5,000 to repair, but the damage left behind is invaluable.

"The most frustrating thing for me, or for anybody who works a 12 to 16 hour shift to make a living, to find that five to six don't respect you as a business owner, and break a $5,000 door and then break all of your glasses and steal from you," Cardona said.

Several businesses are targeted break-ins

Baltimore police are searching for at least seven suspects involved in the La Barrita break-in.

Other businesses near Patterson Park were also targeted, including an ice cream shop and a Mexican restaurant in the Canton neighborhood, according to police.

Baltimore residents told WJZ they are tired of the ongoing violence and attacks on their community.

"I'm not surprised at all," Baltimore resident Donna Annward said. "It's getting worse, we're getting no answers. We get no respect."

Baltimore police response to robberies

According to Baltimore's crime data dashboard, police have responded to more than 2,100 burglaries and robberies in 2025. There have also been 187 robberies of businesses.

State's attorney's plan for juvenile crime

On May 20, Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates met with community members to address the growing trend of youth violence.

Days earlier, two teenagers were injured in a shooting in the Greektown neighborhood.

Bates told those attending that his office has had 130 special cases where juveniles committed an egregious offense, but the Department of Justice recommended detention for only 31 of them.

He added that the problem with juvenile crime begins with the justice system.

"We have to change the system so it works properly," Bates said. "One of the things we see with the decrease in crime is that the system is working properly for adults, so we need to make sure it works properly for young people."

Bates disclosed a plan to tackle youth violence, which focuses on accountability, collaboration with city departments and updated technology.

Bates' plan includes a new prosecution diversion program, which allows an individual facing certain charges to participate in a supervised program instead of facing prosecution. However, he said he needs a partnership with the Department of Juvenile Services to fully enact his plan.