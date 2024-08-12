Video shows Maryland house explosion that rattled community: "One of the loudest sounds"

BALTIMORE -- New video shows the devastating natural gas house explosion that rocked a Harford County community Sunday morning.

The security video shared by Abingdon resident Obed Rodriguez shows the ground shaking and smoke and debris rising from the home on Arbors Woods Drive in Bel Air South.

Two people died in the explosion -- 73-year-old homeowner Ray Corkran Jr. and 35-year-old BGE contractor Jose Rodriguez-Alvarado. Investigators believe the explosion was started with a gas leak.

"One of the loudest sounds I've ever heard," said neighbor Eric Phillips. "I was sleeping and then I wasn't."

Community rattled

Neighbors watched as investigators were at the site of the explosion which completely demolished the home.

Those neighbors are still rattled and processing the tragedy that also displaced at least 12 nearby families.

"Took me out of bed immediately," Phillips said. "I was checking walls. I thought my deck blew down."

The explosion was so large that neighboring homes were also damaged.

"Some of the houses impacted were probably over 1,000 feet away," said Kody Randlett, Vice President of Kris Konstruction.

"Everyone is a neighbor"

Phillips. who works for contractor Kris Konstruction, said that in the hours after the explosion, he went to help neighbors with boarding and tarping up their properties.

The company is now stepping in to help neighbors clean up.

"Everyone is a neighbor," Phillips said. "It's a camaraderie, you know, how can I help?"

The American Red Cross is also assisting the community.

Loved in the neighborhood

Neighbors told WJZ that Corkran was loved by many in the neighborhood and was the original owner of the house, which authorities said was listed for sale the day of the explosion.

"Harford County, it seems like it is small in general, but just this community, everyone knows everyone," Phillips said.