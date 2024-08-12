Maryland deadly house explosion deemed an "accident" as NTSB joins investigation

BALTIMORE -- The National Transportation Safety Board Board has joined the investigation into a massive house explosion considered to be an "accident" that killed two people Sunday morning in Harford County.

NTSB is now investigation the house explosion in Harford County. CBS News Baltimore

The Maryland Fire Marshal's office identified the victims as 73-year-old homeowner Ray Corkran Jr. and 35-year-old BGE contractor Jose Rodriguez-Alvarado, whose work van remains at the blast site.

"We believe there is no criminal activity involved. It was purely an accident," said Oliver Alkire, a master deputy with the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Preparing to sell home

Fire investigators said the homeowner was preparing to sell the home and was getting ready to ready with a realtor to list his home for sale.

"He was home, from my understanding and the information we received, he was actually preparing to list his home for sale today," Alkire said. "He was actually prepared to meet with a realtor today and list that today."

Gas leak focus of investigation

The fire marshal's office told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren there was a gas leak somewhere on the outside of the home and that is the focus of their investigation.

There is little left of the house on Arthurs Woods Drive in Bel Air South that exploded just after 6:30 a.m. on Sunday. The blast shook homes blocks away and caused structural damage.

BGE responds to electrical failure

Alkire said there was an "electrical failure of some sort that BGE was notified on."

"They sent out their contractors…unbeknownst to them, they were not aware of the gas leak that was occurring right outside the home," Alkire added.

"Jarring"

The loud explosion rattled the community. Twelve families were displaced from nearby homes.

"I played college football and I know the concussive impact," said Chris Field, who lives nearby. "That was something decidedly different from anything I've ever experienced. It was a blast that was jarring. I was dead asleep."

Report of gas odor

Field told Hellgren his neighbor called BGE roughly 12 hours before the explosion to report smelling a strong gas odor.

The fire marshal's office said BGE later dispatched contractors to examine an electrical problem. The blast occurred shortly after they arrived.

"I've never been more grateful to wake up to my family having all 10 fingers and toes," Field said.

Aftermath of explosion

WJZ Drone footage showed the immediate aftermath with insulation and pieces of the home strewn about.

Monday morning, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) arrived at the scene as part of an independent federal investigation.

"We always work with NTSB on any type of gas explosion. The NTSB has jurisdiction over pipelines, gas pipelines," said Oliver Alkire, the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Alkire said his team collected all the evidence it needed from the scene and will be examining it off-site.

"Uninhabitable"



Field's family is among the families who have been displaced. His garage doors are warped from the explosion.

"We have a tiny sign on the door saying this is uninhabitable until it's cleared by a structural engineer," Field said. "We're staying at a local hotel."

"My heart goes out to the friends and family of the two casualties, but when you see the wreckage, you will see this could have been far worse," Field continued.