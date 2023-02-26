Video re-released as police continue search in deadly shooting of tow truck driver

BALTIMORE - Nearly a year ago, a tow truck driver from Washington D.C. was gunned down during an apparent road rage incident.

The suspect has not yet been arrested.

Maryland State Police re-released the dash cam video of the incident in hopes that the public will help identify the shooter.

Delonte Hicks, 29, was traveling on Route 50 near Veterans Parkway in Prince George's County on March 19, 2022 when he was involved in a verbal altercation with another driver.

The video shows an exchange between the suspect and a tow truck driver on the road. They exchanged words before the suspect fired shots into the tow truck driver's car.

Maryland State Police are released the video again to show what led up to the shooting.

Troopers believe the suspect, in a 2018 or 2019 Hyundai Sonata was driving erratically.

After the verbal exchange, the video shows the Sonata pass Hicks' tow truck and started shooting.

Hicks later died in the hospital from several gunshot wounds, and the driver of the Sonata drove away.

Hicks was a father of three.

Detectives are still working on the case, with the help of the Prince George's County Police Department. If you have any information about this incident, please call or text 410-365-5941. Your identity will remain confidential.