Video obtained by WJZ shows crash into Essex gas station, attempted ATM theft

BALTIMORE — Baltimore County Police are searching for the people who drove a Kia into a gas station in Essex.

It was caught on camera.

Video footage shows the vehicle reversing into the convenience store, smashing through the glass windows, knocking over racks and scattering snacks everywhere.

One of the suspects—dressed in all black—gets out of the vehicle before it car rams into the store again.

Then the video shows the suspects trying to steal the store's ATM, but it appears to be too heavy for them.

Another camera catches them hopping on the counter and stealing the cash register before running away from the business.

"It's a different time we're living in now," customer April Swann said. "So, hopefully, they get a handle on it sometime soon."

This all happened around 2 a.m. at the store on Back River Neck Road in Essex.

Employees were inside at the time but weren't hurt.

Customers can't believe the suspects were so brazen.

"Whoever did it—I hope they get caught, justice gets served, because that's just unacceptable really," Greg Chandler of Essex said.

SHOCKING SURVEILLANCE: Baltimore County Police are investigating an attempted ATM theft in Essex. Police say the vehicle used was a stolen Kia from Baltimore City.



SHOCKING SURVEILLANCE: Baltimore County Police are investigating an attempted ATM theft in Essex. Police say the vehicle used was a stolen Kia from Baltimore City.

Baltimore County Police said this is not just an attempted ATM theft, it's also an auto theft.

Investigators said the Kia used to damage the gas station was stolen from Baltimore City.

Police in our area and all across the country have been dealing with a rash of Kia and Hyundai thefts after a viral TikTok showing thieves how to steal certain models with a USB charging cord.

Police are urging drivers to protect their cars.

"We are advising anybody that has a Kia or a Hyundai to go to their local dealerships and receive the security software update," Trae Corbin with Baltimore County Police said.

Baltimore County Police also want business owners with ATMs to call them for a security assessment so that they can receive tips on how to avoid being targeted by thieves.