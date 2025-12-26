Watch CBS News
Multiple vehicles involved in crash on icy bridge in Carroll County, state police says

Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on an icy bridge on Maryland 140 in Carroll County as winter weather moves across the state on Friday, according to the Maryland State Police.

The crash happened at Englar Road and MD-140 in Westminster.

A slick wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet will continue to fall across parts of Maryland through the evening.

This will lead to the potential for slippery travel conditions on untreated roadways, especially along and north of I-70, including parts of the Baltimore metro.  

According to WJZ's First Alert Weather Team, the chance of a glaze of ice forming on untreated surfaces is greatest across northern areas of Carroll, Baltimore, Harford, and Cecil counties.    

The wintry weather will move out early Saturday morning.

