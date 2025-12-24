Early Christmas showers, winter storm likely in Maryland Friday

An active weather pattern will be setting up across Maryland starting on Christmas Day and continuing through the rest of the year. In addition to a winter storm Friday afternoon and night across parts of Maryland, a powerful shot of arctic air is on the way for early next week.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has upgraded Friday as a First Alert Weather Day, due to a slick wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow that will develop during the afternoon and evening. The greatest possibility for winter weather is along and north of I-70, however, all of Maryland has a chance of at least some wintry weather.

Christmas Eve weather in Maryland

Wednesday will be the nicest weather day through the end of the year. Expect a mostly sunny sky with highs in the lower 50s.

In addition to plenty of sunshine, we'll see some gusty northwest winds, especially Wednesday morning. Look for sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Winds will relax Wednesday evening if you're headed to any Christmas Eve church services or visiting family. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s tonight.

Travel weather continues to look excellent up and down the I-95 and across the I-70 corridors across the region through early Christmas Eve night.

Damp start to Christmas Day

A passing storm system will send a round of scattered showers through Maryland on Christmas morning. The latest trends this morning show the bulk of this storm system impacting our southern neighborhoods. While the chance of showers exists across central and northern Maryland from 5 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Christmas, the steadier rain looks to stay well to the southwest across southern Maryland and Virginia.

The forecast dries out from northwest to southeast by mid to late morning. Afternoon temperatures peak in the upper 40s and lower 50s, under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. These showers will be scattered and hit or miss, so not everyone may get wet, especially across northeastern Maryland.

Another batch of cold air will blow into Maryland Christmas night, into Friday morning, ahead of the next storm system.

Winter Storm Likely across parts of Maryland Friday

There is an increasing chance of freezing rain, sleet and snow Friday afternoon into Friday night. Travel impacts are becoming likely, especially across northern Maryland.

Colder air will be in place across Maryland as the next storm system approaches. All wintry precipitation types are possible across our part of the state. Friday morning is trending dry for any last minute travel. However, a greater chance of winter weather and slick travel arrives late Friday afternoon and continues into Friday night. The wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow will lead to travel disruptions, especially areas along and north of I-70, including Baltimore City.

The wintry mix should end as light ice or light rain before sunrise Saturday.

While it's still early, the greatest risk from this storm across central Maryland, appears to be from sleet and/or freezing rain. If freezing rain does materialize, we'll need to watch out for larger travel disruptions and possible power outages. The greatest risk for this happening is across western, northern, and northeastern Maryland.

Areas along the US-50 corridor look to start as a wintry mix, but then transition over to rain. Some impacts are likely here, especially at the start.

Snow and ice may accumulate. However, it's still early and the forecast may need to be adjusted. Check back with the WJZ First Alert Weather.

More dramatic weather changes coming to Maryland

The weather over the weekend will slightly improve Saturday with a gray, chilly, but quiet day. Highs will top out near 40°. Another round of gusty showers is likely Sunday, especially during the afternoon, evening, and nighttime hours. The steadiest rain looks to fall Sunday evening and night, but that is subject to change.

Behind this cold front, winds will howl and temperatures will fall Monday.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has tagged Monday and Tuesday as possible First Alert Weather Days. Monday will be a combination of powerful wind gusts 40 to 50 mph along with falling temperatures. Tuesday will be blustery and bitter with wind-chills in the teens and 20s much of the day.