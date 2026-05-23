Vehicle crashes into Fells Point restaurant, leaving 6-year-old injured

A car crashed into a restaurant on Friday night, leaving the corner of a business building with a hole in it in downtown Baltimore.

Bunny's Buckets and Bubbles, a southern-style restaurant located in Fells Point, took what appeared to be minor damage after an attempted hit-and-run.

According to Baltimore Police, the crash happened around 10:46 p.m.

Police say that while units were conducting traffic enforcement in the Entertainment District, they witnessed a car speeding through the area of 700 Broadway without headlights.

Officers say the vehicle then stopped, attempting to park in a non-parking location. That's when units conducted a traffic stop.

6-year-old girl injured during the crash

Officers spoke with the driver, who told them they were picking up an order for a food delivery company. When they asked for the driver's license and registration, the driver sped off, hit two vehicles, and then crashed into the corner of a building at 800 S. Ann Street.

The driver, later identified as a 24-year-old woman, got out of the car and attempted to flee on foot. However, she was quickly apprehended by officers, according to police.

The woman was then arrested and taken to Central Booking.

Additionally, a 6-year-old girl was found in the car. She was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

After the incident, a building inspector was called to the scene for a damage assessment, as the woman's car was towed away.

Building inspector approves operations

The restaurant posted on Instagram following the incident, assuring customers that the building had been evaluated.

"To start, everyone is ok, no one was hurt, including the driver. We will be open at 10 for Brunch. The Building Inspector says the structure is sound other than a little hole in the wall. This is very crazy. So happy no one was sitting on the bench or on the sidewalk when this happened. Have a great night everyone, stay safe," they wrote.

Bunny's Buckets and Bubbles reopened during their normal business hours on Saturday morning.