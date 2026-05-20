Former US Postal employee pleads guilty to mail theft and check fraud scheme

A former United States Postal Service employee pleaded guilty Wednesday to stealing more than $700,000 from pieces of mail in a check fraud scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney for Maryland.

Derrick Stewart, 34, of Baltimore, pleaded guilty to federal mail theft by a postal employee, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection with actions he took while working as a clerk at a mail processing and distribution center in the city, court officials said.

Between September 2022 and December 2023, court documents allege that Stewart used his job position to embezzle mail, including checks. He fraudulently endorsed the stolen checks with the names and forged signatures of the theft victims, according to court documents.

Stewart was captured on surveillance video depositing some of the stolen and fraudulently endorsed checks into his personal bank account, court documents show.

On December 2, 2023, police arrested Stewart as he was leaving a postal facility. During a search of his person, officers found nearly 200 pieces of mail with more than $700,000.

Stewart faces a maximum sentence of 27 years for his offenses, according to court officials. A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.