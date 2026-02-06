Baltimore issues 224 citations for unshoveled sidewalks week after winter storm

Baltimore issued 224 citations for unshoveled sidewalks within four days, Department of Housing and Community Development officials said Friday.

The fines were given between Feb. 2 and Feb. 5, officials said.

It came after the mayor announced, nearly one week after a snowstorm, that fines would be issued to homeowners and businesses who failed to clear sidewalks and parking spots of snow.

The fines start at $50 for residents and $100 for business owners, according to the city's website.

According to the mayor, transportation inspectors were also directed to issue citations. WJZ has reached out to the Department of Transportation to see if they issued any fines for unshoveled parking spots.

The winter storm dumped nearly eight inches of snow in Baltimore on Jan. 25, prompting school closures and snow removal efforts. Residents were directed to move their cars from emergency snow routes to aid in agency-led snow cleaning.

Icy conditions made clean-up efforts challenging in some neighborhoods. More than a week after the storm, some residents have continued to raise concerns about unplowed roads, piles of ice and snow, along with a lack of trash collection and mail deliveries.

Following the storm, Annapolis officials temporarily suspended a policy that fined residents for not clearing snow from their properties, citing the sleet and ice.