Unsettled pattern with clouds and showers through the end of the week

Happy Wednesday, Maryland!

Clouds and wet weather stick around for the middle and late parts of the week in our state.

Temperatures warm into the 60s by the weekend.

Damp and dreary pattern

After the showers and fog on Monday, more of the same is on the way Wednesday through the middle of the week. Off-and-on showers are expected for the midweek with clouds remaining steady overhead.

The chance for wet weather continues tonight into Thursday morning. Some fog may redevelop overnight to start the day again Thursday.

By Friday, the rain chance appears lower but not zero.

Saturday brings not only the chance for showers but also thunderstorms later in the day. Some of those storms may bring heavy rain.

Warming trend

While temperatures appear to warm in the coming days, it may take a little longer to reach the peak highs.

The cloudy and damp pattern that we're in will keep us a little cooler in the coming days. Temperatures Thursday will be nearing 60° with Friday possibly into the low 60s. The weekend will be milder with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Afternoon highs may approach 70° early next week.