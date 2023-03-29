University of Maryland Medical System lifts mask requirements in public hospital spaces

BALTIMORE — The University of Maryland Medical System announced Wednesday, the lifting of mask requirements for in public areas at UMMS hospitals.

"Effective Wednesday, March 29, UMMS will move to Level Green for Infection Prevention guidance across all facilities and will lift masking requirements, which have been in place since April 2020, for public areas such as waiting rooms, lobbies and hallways," UMMS said. "Masking will remain required for team members with direct patient contact, as well as for visitors when in contact with hospitalized patients."

The lifting of the mask requirements is due to a decrease in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and respiratory virus hospitalizations, according to UMMS.