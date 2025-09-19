United Way invests in haircuts that are changing lives

Inside Kendrick's Barbershop in Anne Arundel County, barbers are cutting hair and making a difference by offering free grooming services to those in need.

"Our mission is simple but strong," said Robert Cradle, founder of Rob's Barbershop Community Foundation. "We organize projects that make grooming services accessible to populations with barriers to regular hair care, like homeless, children in foster care, people in transition, people who need extra dignity and hope."

Cradle said his passion for cutting hair started as a teenager, when he realized the service was something everyone needed.

"Giving haircuts to people in need is one of the most rewarding things," he said.

United Way support

That passion caught the attention of United Way of Central Maryland and its Changemaker Challenge program, which invests more than $500,000 in organizations pitching progressive ideas to address community issues.

"Nonprofit organizations come to us with new ideas, new projects, and things that need to be funded that are important to the community," said Ellen Shiery with the United Way.

"United Way gave us the platform to expand our vision and really expand what we do," Cradle said.

Mentorship and opportunity

Through the foundation's partnership with Kendrick's Barbershop, young people can learn how to cut hair. Apprentice Jaiden Martin said the experience made him a better barber and a better person.

"Being around a group of God-following men that are serious about their business and their professionalism and maturity being way higher than mine as a minor, it helped groom me in a way to be successful," Martin said.

His hard work paid off. With Cradle's guidance, Martin helped open the first barber and beauty salon at his alma mater, Arundel High School.

"Working with Jaiden gives me a sense of accomplishment because I've seen him go from an apprentice to a licensed barber to opening a barber and beauty salon in school," Cradle said.

Lasting community impact

Martin said the program also gave back to classmates who needed it most.

"We took some of the kids that had free lunches, some of the impoverished kids who needed genuine help and didn't have access to any grooming services," Martin said. "We came in, shampooed their hair, cut their hair and gave them an overall boost of self-esteem and self-confidence."

Shiery said United Way celebrates that kind of community impact.

"It was a delight to see what he's doing with the young people of Anne Arundel County," she said.

For Cradle, the mission is about more than haircuts.

"Being a part of United Way has made me realize that I'm not just cutting hair, but actually changing lives," he said.