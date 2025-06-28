Underground fire prompts emergency response in Downtown Baltimore; Residents urged to avoid the area
Baltimore City Office of Emergency Management has advised residents, visitors, and patrons to avoid the area of E Baltimore St and Guilford Ave due to an underground fire that occurred Saturday afternoon.
Just before 4 p.m., the Baltimore City Fire Department reported no visible fire and smoke had died down.
BGE has responded to the scene to isolate and deenergize the area.
The Maryland Transportation Authority has also been notified, per the BCFD.