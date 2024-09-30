Underground fire still affecting residents and businesses in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The impacts of an underground fire continue to linger for businesses and residents in downtown Baltimore, which prompted power outages and road closures.

Investigators are working to find out what sparked the underground fire Sunday morning in the 300 block of North Charles Street.

Crews shut down North Charles Street from Lexington Street to Mulberry Street and Saratoga Street from St. Paul Street to Sharp Street.

BGE said it had to de-energize the electric system for safety because of the underground fire.

Businesses impacted

The fire heavily damaged Viva Books, which was boarded up on Monday. Other businesses on the block also weren't able to reopen.

The Baltimore City downtown courthouses were closed on Monday and the Baltimore City comptroller's office isn't able to fully process payments.

"As soon as power is back up in [buildings that are closed], the invoices that have been processed and that have been approved will go out for payment," said Assistant Deputy Comptroller Tim Goldsby.

The Enoch Pratt Central Library said it will be closed on Tuesday because of the ongoing power outages in the Mount Vernon area.

"Pratt teams are in close communication with utility crews that are trying to fix the severe damage underground," Enoch Pratt said in a statement. "In addition to power outages, the Pratt's fiber line that runs the SAILOR network has been damaged. The SAILOR network provides statewide internet service to libraries, schools, and government agencies across Maryland."

Preventing future fires

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said that, aside from figuring out the fire's cause, they are working to figure out how to prevent this from happening again.

Similar fires have sparked on this stretch of North Charles Street in January and June.

"We have begun to convene all of our utility partners to determine the root cause and to look at whatever we can do to address it," Scott said. "To prevent as much as we can."

"Gonna be patient"

Brandon Steele didn't realize he had no power Sunday until he tried to charge his phone. He thought it was just his building until he heard about what happened on Charles Street. He didn't get power back until nighttime.

"The worst part is [my food spoiled]," Steele said. "It didn't come back on until like 8 p.m."

Residents in neighborhoods as far as Reservoir Hill reported no internet service.

"When I was walking through it, I'm like, 'Oh, this is really big,'" Baltimore resident Shelly Elaine Cross said. "It's gonna take awhile, so I'm just gonna be patient."

Cross and Steele understand the crews need time to fix this mess.

"There's no need to be selfish about it because everybody is alright and healthy," Steele said.