UMBC: 10 buildings, including four residence halls, sustain water damage after pipes burst on campus

BALTIMORE - Multiple buildings at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County sustained water damage after a number of pipes burst on campus.

School officials said there was water damage in 10 buildings, including four residence halls.

An update on the water damage on UMBC’s main campus is available here. At this time, community members do not need to come to campus unless directed by their supervisor, building manager, or residential life. https://t.co/EUNga6ut1u — UMBC (@UMBC) December 26, 2022

Crews are working to clean and dry the impacted buildings, as well as attempting to stop the leaks.

Fortunately for the school, most students are on winter break.

"We have now gotten this situation under control," UMBC officials said. "We are deeply grateful for our facilities management team, residential life staff, and our partners at ABM for their tireless work over the holiday to respond to this situation."