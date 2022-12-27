UMBC: 10 buildings, including four residence halls, sustain water damage after pipes burst on campus
BALTIMORE - Multiple buildings at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County sustained water damage after a number of pipes burst on campus.
School officials said there was water damage in 10 buildings, including four residence halls.
Crews are working to clean and dry the impacted buildings, as well as attempting to stop the leaks.
Fortunately for the school, most students are on winter break.
"We have now gotten this situation under control," UMBC officials said. "We are deeply grateful for our facilities management team, residential life staff, and our partners at ABM for their tireless work over the holiday to respond to this situation."
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.