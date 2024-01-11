Watch CBS News
Uber offering teens free rides this weekend to see new 'Mean Girls' movie

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Uber is providing free rides for teens to go see the highly-anticipated Mean Girls movie.

From Friday, January 12 through Monday, January 15, the rideshare company is offering two free rides (up to $15) for new Uber Teen account riders headed to the theater.

With an Uber teen account, teens (ages 13-17) have the freedom to request their own rides and meals, all under parental supervision. 

With live safety features and real-time updates, parents can follow along from pickup to drop off at the theater. 

