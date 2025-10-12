20-year-old U.S. Naval Academy midshipman's death is being investigated

The death of a 20-year-old U.S. Naval Academy midshipman is being investigated, the Naval Academy told WJZ on Sunday.

Midshipman Second Class Kyle Philbert James, a junior, was from Whippany, New Jersey. The Naval Academy said James was a member of the 36th Company, a history major, and participated in the USNA Gospel Choir.

"It is painful to lose a member of our Naval Academy family, and as we attempt to better understand this tremendous loss, we offer our deepest condolences to Philbert James' family, close friends, classmates, and company mates during this extremely difficult time," the U.S. Naval Academy said in a statement.

The Midshipman Development Center, Chaplain's Center, and Chain of Command will be available for counseling and support services to midshipmen, faculty, and staff, the academy said.

