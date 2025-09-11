Watch CBS News
U.S. Naval Academy on lockdown following reports of threats, officials say

By
Adam Thompson
Digital Content Producer, CBS Baltimore
Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.
Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

The U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis is on lockdown after reports of threats, according to the academy.

WJZ is hearing that a former Midshipman is involved. We are working to learn more.

The U.S. Naval Academy said that the Naval Support Activity Annapolis and local law enforcement are investigating the threats.

"The base is on lockdown out of an abundance of caution," a U.S. Naval Academy spokesperson said. "This is a developing situation, and we will provide updates as they become available."

The governor's office says there is no credible threat at the U.S. Naval Academy.

This story will be updated.

