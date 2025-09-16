Watch CBS News
Indiana man charged for alleged threat after Naval Academy placed on lockdown

By
Christian Olaniran
Digital Producer, CBS Baltimore
Christian Olaniran is a digital producer for CBS Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts and culture. With a passion for storytelling and content creation, he produces engaging visual content for social media, and other platforms.
CBS Baltimore

/ CBS Baltimore

An Indiana man has been arrested for allegedly making a social media threat to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, that led to a campus lockdown last week, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Jackson Fleming, 23, of Chesterton, Indiana was arrested Sept 12. on suspicion of sending an online threat through a social media application, the FBI said. 

Fleming is charged with making a threat across state lines in connection with the incident.

He was arrested last Friday and is scheduled for a detention hearing next week, according to The Baltimore Banner.

Midshipman injured during lockdown

Around 5 p.m. on Sept. 11, Naval Support Activity Annapolis (NSAA) and local law enforcement responded to reports of a security concern on campus, and the campus was placed on lockdown.

While law enforcement worked to clear the building, a midshipman was shot in the shoulder and taken to the hospital, Naval Academy officials said last week.

"A security officer was going through room by room, and that's when the incident occurred, but again, non-fatal, going to make a full recovery," Rep. Sara Elfreth, who represents Annapolis, told WJZ.

The midshipman has since been released.

A member of the Naval Security Force also suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from a hospital, officials said. The nature of those injuries is unclear. 

The threat was determined to be unfounded, and the lockdown was cleared overnight, according to officials. 

 

Christian Olaniran

