U.S.-Israel citizen Dean Kremer faces ALDS pressure while thinking about deadly attacks in Israel

Orioles travel to Texas looking to keep season alive

BALTIMORE - Playoff pressure is building for a young Orioles team that faces elimination if they lose a game in Texas.

The O's trail the best-of-five series to the Texas Rangers in the American League Divisional Series.

However, there's more than baseball on the mind of Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer, who's scheduled to start game three on Tuesday night.

His start could determine whether the O's season is over or if they play a fourth game on Wednesday in Texas.

Kremer, who last threw in a simulated game against his teammates during their playoff bye week, is dealing with more than just playoff pressure.

He's a dual citizen of the United States and Israel. He has family in Israel, a country at war with a Palestinian militant Army.

Hundreds have been killed.

Kremer said his family is safe but the war is cause for worry.

He said he's committed to pitch Tuesday and appreciates the support he's received from his teammates.

"Almost every single person in the clubhouse has come in and checked on me at some point over the last 48 hours," Kremer said. "And I'm very grateful for that."

On the baseball side of things, does Kremer feel nerves knowing the season's on the line when he takes the mound?

"So far, they haven't hit me yet," Kremer said. "I think they'll hit me at some point in the morning. Just kind of treat it like every other start. That's what I'm planning on doing and hope it goes that way."

"I think he's going to pitch with a ton of confidence," Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde said. "I think his confidence has grown over the course of the year. He had a tough start, tough April. From May on, he's had a really good season. We believe in the pitch mix that he has and I really like his stuff. So hopefully, it works tomorrow."

Veteran Nathan Eovaldi is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Texas Rangers and he's been their best.

The Orioles will fight to avoid elimination and avoid a series sweep, something that hasn't happened to them all year.