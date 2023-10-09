Baltimore Orioles give ball to pitcher Dean Kremer in ALDS elimination game

Game On! WJZ talks to CBS Dallas ahead of Orioles-Rangers game in ALDS

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles are handing the ball to pitcher Dean Kremer for a must-win game three of the American League Divisional Series.

The Orioles (0-2), down two games in the best-of-five series, head to Texas for an 8 p.m. start on Tuesday against the Rangers.

Kremer on the mound for Game 3. pic.twitter.com/7EatEPBCPh — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) October 9, 2023

To advance, the O's must win the next two in Texas and then one more in Baltimore.

If the Orioles lose one more game this series, their season ends.

Kremer, a 27-year-old from Stockton, Calif., has a 13-5 record with a 4.12 ERA this season in 32 games.

In his last appearance, he pitched 5.1 shutout innings, allowing just two hits and striking out eight, on Sept. 28 against the Boston Red Sox.

The Rangers will start righty Nathan Eovaldi, who had a 12-5 record with a 3.63 ERA in the regular season. He pitched 6.2 shutout innings in the Rangers win over Tampa Bay in the wild-card round.