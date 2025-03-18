Two sentenced for leading violent drug trafficking organization, Maryland AG says

Two Baltimore men were sentenced Monday for leading a violent drug trafficking organization in Baltimore City, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office.

James Brunson, 41, and Ernest Hudson, 38, were charged with conspiring to supervise a criminal organization, among other charges. The organization operated in Baltimore City's Shipley Booth-Boyd and Fayette Street neighborhoods.

Hudson pleaded guilty on August 12 to several charges including supervising a criminal organization, distribution of a large amount of fentanyl, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison, with the first 5 years to be served without the possibility of parole.

Brunson pleaded guilty on March 10 to several charges, including conspiring to supervise a criminal organization and the illegal possession of a regulated firearm, the AG said. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with the first 15 years suspended in favor of 3 years supervised probation. The first five years of his sentenced will be served without the possibility of parole.

33 charged in gang takedown

In March 2023, 33 individuals were indicted following a 16-month organization. The operation was a collaborative effort between the Maryland Attorney General's Office and the Baltimore Police Department.

"Cases like this one that remove guns, drugs, and dangerous people from our streets make our communities safer and serve as a clear warning: if you choose to spread violence and terrorize our neighbors, we will find you, we will prosecute you, and you will be held fully accountable," Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown said.

The 33 indicted individuals, aged 21 to 54, face charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substances and firearms offenses.

The organization relied on a "complex hierarchy of suppliers, managers, street lieutenants, and low-level street dealers," distributing heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine, the AG said in a statement.

Officials said the gang used violence, and the threat of violence, to enforce their territory in south, southwest, and west Baltimore.

Three of the suspects were charged with first-degree attempted murder related to shootings captured on camera.

Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott commented, noting that the city's Group Violence Reduction Strategy has played a role in reducing crime.

"GVRS continues to allow us to pursue the violent groups who are most responsible for harming our communities," Scott said. "While we offer those at the highest risk of violence a way out of life through services and life coaching, we have to balance support for those who want it with accountability for those who choose to continue to use guns and participate in violent groups."

Baltimore City and violent crime

Mayor Scott has frequently mentioned the GVRS program in discussions of reducing violent crime in the city. The program, which pairs community violence intervention with proactive policing - has been implemented in four of the nine police districts in Baltimore.

Scott credited the program for the 34% decrease in non-fatal shootings between 2023 and 2024 in Baltimore City.

The city also saw a 74% reduction in teen victims of homicides and non-fatal shootings in 2024.

Homicides and non-fatal shootings in Baltimore are down compared to this time last year, Scott said last month.

Scott has said more work remains to continue reducing violence.

"My administration remains committed to approaching public safety the right way, emphasizing violence prevention & intervention alongside law enforcement, and working with partners across all levels of government, in the judicial system, and – most importantly – in our communities," the mayor said in a social media post last month.