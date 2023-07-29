Two-plus hour rain delay doesn't dampen spirits of fans at Orioles-Yankees game

BALTIMORE - Severe weather put a damper on a big American League East baseball game Friday night at Camden Yards.

The Orioles, the leaders of the division, took on the New York Yankees, sitting at the bottom of the division.

However, because Mother Nature called, with powerful wind gusts, torrential rain and lightning, the game started two and a half hours later than originally scheduled.

Many Orioles fans left before the game ended, while others took advantage of the nightlife that surrounds the stadium.

Some fans waited out the storm.

"It was pretty crazy," a fan said. "We were convinced that the game wasn't going to happen."

Fans waiting out the rain delay kept themselves entertained.

"We got cotton candy and ice cream and Union Duckpin Ale, so we're good," another fan said.

Some fans looked at the weather app on their phones and didn't think the game was going to be played.

"The weather app on our phone, we were just looking at it and it said it was like 80 or 90 percent chance of rain for the next couple hours," a fan said.

Around 9:35 p.m., the game started.

It was the first game of a three-game series against the Yankees, a team Orioles' fans love to dislike.

"When the Yankees were going to, I was going to say, ''yeah, yeah, yeah, shoot' so they would mess up," a fan said.