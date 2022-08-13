Two people shot, killed in Northwest Baltimore Friday, police say

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly double shooting in Baltimore's East Arlington neighborhood, according to authorities.

Officers working on the northwest side of the city on Friday were sent to the rear of the 4000 block of Wabash Avenue around 8:40 p.m. to investigate a report that someone had fired a weapon, police said.

When they arrived at Wabash Avenue, they found two males inside a vehicle who were suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

Both males were pronounced deceased by Baltimore City Fire Department medics, police said.

The shooting comes amid a whirlwind of violent crimes that rattled various parts of the city on Friday.

A 54-year-old man was shot in Southwest Baltimore around 4:45 a.m. His gunshot injuries were so severe that homicide detectives were asked to assist with the investigation into the shooting, police said.

Several hours later, around 1:15 p.m., someone shot a 33-year-old man in Northeast Baltimore. He died from his injuries at the hospital, according to authorities.

Less than six hours after that, around 6:40 p.m., officers in East Baltimore found a 30-year-old man suffering from gunshot injuries inside a vehicle. He died from those injuries at a local hospital, police said.

The shooting in Northwest Baltimore marks the fourth investigation requiring homicide detectives within about a 16-hour period.

During that time frame, five people sustained gunshot injuries and only one of those five is still alive, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100, police said.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.