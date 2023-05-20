Two people shot during two separate confrontations in Anne Arundel County Friday

BALTIMORE -- Two people were shot in two separate incidents in Anne Arundel County on Friday, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

The first shooting happened in Glen Burnie around 2:45 p.m., police said. That's when officers were sent to the 7700 block of Oakwood Road.

Once there, they learned that two males and one female in their early to mid-20s had arrived at a residence on that block and forced their way inside it, according to authorities.

Once inside the residence, they began assaulting two adults, police said.

During that physical altercation, one of the assailants shot one of the adults in the upper body, according to authorities.

The assailants fled before the officers arrived, police said.

The gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.

Later that day, around 10:45 p.m. officers were sent to 8200 block of Clearwater Court in Severn to investigate a report of a shooting, according to authorities.

Once there, they found a man who had been shot in "the lower extremity," police said.

Four males armed with handguns approached the man as he was headed toward the front door of his home, according to authorities.

They attempted to force their way into his home. That's when a struggle ensued and one of the suspects shot the man, police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting in Glen Burnie should contact detectives at (410) 222-6135.

Anyone with information about the shooting in Severn should contact detectives at (410) 222-6155.

Information can also be provided to police through the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.