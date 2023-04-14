Two pedestrians on sidewalk struck, injured after cars collide in downtown Baltimore Wednesday
BALTIMORE -- A collision between multiple vehicles in downtown Baltimore injured two pedestrians who were on a nearby sidewalk Wednesday night, according to authorities.
One of the vehicles veered onto the sidewalk at the intersection of Lombard Street and South Gay Street around 10:40 p.m., striking a 29-year-old woman and a 67-year-old woman, police said.
The women were taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.
Police are investigating the collision, according to authorities.
Earlier in the day, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Mount Vernon neighborhood of Baltimore.
That person was pinned to a building by the vehicle after it, too, veered off of the road.
Medics pronounced that person dead, according to authorities.
