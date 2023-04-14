Watch CBS News
Two pedestrians on sidewalk struck, injured after cars collide in downtown Baltimore Wednesday

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A collision between multiple vehicles in downtown Baltimore injured two pedestrians who were on a nearby sidewalk Wednesday night, according to authorities. 

One of the vehicles veered onto the sidewalk at the intersection of Lombard Street and South Gay Street around 10:40 p.m., striking a 29-year-old woman and a 67-year-old woman, police said.

The women were taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.

Police are investigating the collision, according to authorities.

Earlier in the day, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Mount Vernon neighborhood of Baltimore.

That person was pinned to a building by the vehicle after it, too, veered off of the road.

Medics pronounced that person dead, according to authorities.

First published on April 13, 2023 / 9:37 PM

