Pedestrian struck by car, killed in Baltimore's Mount Vernon neighborhood

BALTIMORE -- A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed in Downtown Baltimore on Wednesday, according to authorities.

A rescue squad was sent to a location near the intersection of West Franklin Street and Cathedral Street for a report of "a car into a building," Baltimore City Fire Department Assistant Chief Roman Clark.

Once there, they discovered that the vehicle had struck a pedestrian, Clark said.

That person was pinned to a building by the vehicle, according to the Baltimore Police.

Medic pronounced that person dead, according to authorities.

Police said in a press statement that "fault has yet to be determined" at this time.

The rescue squad is waiting for the medical examiner to arrive at the crash site, Clark said.

Members of the BPD Crash Team are investigating the fatal collision, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the collision should contact detectives at 410-396-2606 or dial 911.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.