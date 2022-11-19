Two men injured from gunfire in Northwest Baltimore on Friday

BALTIMORE -- Two men were shot in Northwest Baltimore on Friday night, according to authorities.

Officers learned that there had been gunfire in the northwest part of the city after two men arrived at different hospitals with gunshot wounds, police said.

A 36-year-old man arrived at a hospital around 10:15 p.m. with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

The man told officers that he had been shot near the intersection of Reisterstown Road and Cordelia Avenue, police said.

About 15 minutes later, around 10:30 p.m., a 47-year-old man showed up at a different hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to authorities.

The second man told officers that he had been driving in the area of Coldspring Lane and Wabash Avenue when he was shot, police said.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact Northwestern District detectives at 410-396-2466.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.