Bodies of two men pulled from beach at Gunpowder River, officials say
BALTIMORE -- The bodies of two men were pulled from the Gunpowder River at Hammerman Beach on Monday, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
The agency, which is investigating the incident, said the two men drowned in a swimming accident.
"No other details are being released at the request of the victims' families," the agency said Tuesday.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.