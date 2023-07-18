Bodies of two men pulled from beach at Gunpowder River, officials say

BALTIMORE -- The bodies of two men were pulled from the Gunpowder River at Hammerman Beach on Monday, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Per @MarylandDNR the bodies of 2 adult males have been recovered from the #Gunpowder River, Hammerman Beach area, 7200 blk of Graces Quarters Rd. @MDNRPolice will handle the investigation. Direct inquiries to @MarylandDNR's public info office. EA pic.twitter.com/hj0GvfO35x — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) July 18, 2023

The agency, which is investigating the incident, said the two men drowned in a swimming accident.

"No other details are being released at the request of the victims' families," the agency said Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.