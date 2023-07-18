Watch CBS News
Bodies of two men pulled from beach at Gunpowder River, officials say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The bodies of two men were pulled from the Gunpowder River at Hammerman Beach on Monday, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

The agency, which is investigating the incident, said the two men drowned in a swimming accident. 

"No other details are being released at the request of the victims' families," the agency said Tuesday. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

First published on July 18, 2023 / 10:53 AM

