Two men arrested for 2023 double homicide shot into crowd, took off in stolen car, documents show

BALTIMORE - Two men have been charged in a double homicide investigation from July 2023 in South Baltimore.

Police arrested 25-year-old Vincent Harris on January 9. Tyron Payne, 23, was arrested on January 26. They are both facing two counts of first-degree murder charges in the shooting deaths of 20-year-old Di'shon Smith and 21-year-old Deshaun Waters.

Officers responded on July 25, 2023, to the 3200 block of Hollins Ferry Road to investigate a call for a shooting.

Police found two men who had been shot. Smith died at the scene and Waters died two days later at the hospital, police said.

Detectives recovered surveillance video showing three men shooting at a group of people who were standing together in the block, according to charging documents obtained by WJZ.

They took off, with a driver waiting, in a stolen silver Nissan with heavy damage to the driver's side door and no license plate. The car was located the next day abandoned in the 500 block of Millington Avenue, documents show.

Investigators identified Harris when prints were recovered from the trunk of the car, according to documents.

Surveillance video showed two people cleaning out the car before walking away before one of them returned to grab a pink suitcase from the trunk, according to police.

Payne and Harris were identified by a witness.