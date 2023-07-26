Watch CBS News
20-year-old man killed in double shooting in SW Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Police say a man died and another was injured in a double shooting Tuesday evening in Southwest Baltimore.

The shooting happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the 3200 block of Hollins Ferry Road.

A 20-year-old died at the scene, while a 21-year-old was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

No other information was provided.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

July 25, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc.

